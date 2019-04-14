Aberdeen 0 - 3 Celtic: Lennon’s men cruise into final past 9-man Dons James Forrest, centre, celebrates with his team-mates after giving Celtic the lead. Picture: SNS Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Celtic will meet Hearts in the 2019 Scottish Cup final after defeating 9-man Aberdeen in their semi-final clash. More to follow...For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. ‘That was horrific’: Fans react to Dom Ball red card in Aberdeen v Celtic semi