Aberdeen 0 - 3 Celtic: How the Celtic players rated
Ratings out of ten for every Celtic player as Neil Lennon’s side made it to the Scottish Cup final with victory over Aberdeen.
Sunday 14 April 2019 17:17
1. Scott Bain
Touched the ball about three times the entire game. Never had a save to make and never looked like having to make one as soon as Aberdeen went down to ten men. (6/10)
2. Mikael Lustig
A Lustig performance of old. The Swedish right-back was not only solid defensively - not always a given these days - he also got forward to support the attack well. His cross for Hayes led to the penalty award. (8/10)
3. Kieran Tierney
Not a vintage performance from Celtic's favourite son. He wasn't asked too many questions defensively, but his distribution was surprisingly lax and he wasn't much of a force driving from deep. (6/10)
4. Kristoffer Ajer
Sam Cosgrove wasn't given much help as Aberdeen's lone striker, but Ajer and Simunovic still deserve credit for how well they played the towering target man. (7/10)
