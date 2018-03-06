Willie Collum to referee Sunday’s Old Firm match at Ibrox

Willie Collum will take charge of Sunday’s match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox.

It’ll be Collum’s first Old Firm game since last season’s Scottish Cup semi-final between the two clubs, which Celtic won by two goals to nil.

The official previously courted controversy in the fixture back in 2010. Refereeing his first Old Firm encounter, Collum infuriated then-Celtic boss Neil Lennon by awarding Rangers a penalty despite having his back turned away from the play.

Rangers go into Sunday’s match looking to cut the gap at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership table to three points, though Celtic still have a game in hand.

Elsewhere in the Scottish Premiership, Bobby Madden will take charge of the Edinburgh derby, while Steven McLean will handle the Lanarkshire clash between Hamilton Accies and Motherwell.

Craig Thomson will oversee Dundee v St Johnstone, Greg Aitken is the referee for Partick Thistle v Aberdeen, and Ross County’s first match after the departure of manager Owen Coyle away to Kilmarnock will be officiated by John Beaton.

