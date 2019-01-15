Arnaud Djoum is sent off by Nick Walsh. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

Who is the ‘dirtiest’ team in the Scottish Premiership? Here’s where each club ranks in the fair play table

This season’s Ladbrokes Premiership has been dominated by controversial refereeing decisions. Officials have come under severe criticism but which teams holds the dubious honour of being the league’s ‘dirtiest’?

Taking statistics for fouls, yellow cards and red cards from the SPFL website for each team we devised a points system to rank the league’s 12 teams. A foul = 1 point, yellow card = 4 points and red card = 10 points. Click and scroll to find out how ‘dirty’ each side is.

Fouls - 329. Yellow cards - 46. Red cards - 3.

1. Motherwell - 543 points

Fouls - 286. Yellow cards - 47. Red cards - 4.

2. Hamilton - 514 points

Fouls - 299. Yellow cards - 41. Red cards - 3.

3. Hearts - 493 points

Fouls - 295. Yellow cards - 41. Red cards - 2.

4. Aberdeen - 467 points

