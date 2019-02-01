What fans of the 12 Scottish Premiership clubs had to say about their transfer window

The madness is finally over. January is at an end. For some it has them dreaming of a second half of the season where the sky is the limit. For others, it has created a sense of dread. So we had a look through the forums to judge the mood of each individual fanbase from the 12 top flight clubs to judge their outlook.

Celtic's new signing Jeremy Toljan is unveiled after joining on deadline day. Picture: SNS

ABERDEEN

IN: Greg Stewart (Birmingham City, loan)

OUT: Chris Forrester (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion), Greg Tansey (St. Mirren), Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic, loan), Mark Reynolds (Dundee United, loan), Scott Wright (Dundee, loan)

The headline was Stewart picking Pittodrie over Rugby Park as he shunned Kilmarnock’s offer to remain for the second half of the campaign to return to Aberdeen following a disappointing campaign in the north east last term. Max Lowe having his loan extended from Derby County was another bonus.

“McInnes didn’t sign Stewart in the summer for whatever reasons. Gleeson/Forrester were seen as better? Now he admits he f***** up & brings him in after another club fixed him but does McInnes know what to do with that ‘fixed’ player? This window has been dreadful really. No matter how some want to deny it. McInnes said he wanted another player. Where is he?” (fine-n-dandy, AFC-Chat)

“We’ve signed one of the best players in the league, got Lowe back and held onto McKenna. Shipped out some of the dross and put a couple of our youngsters out to get some much needed game time. Another attacking player yesterday would have been nice but I’d rather we signed no-one than loaned anyone from Celtic or brought in dross like Chidi or Barker from down south.” (NEM, AFC-Chat)

CELTIC

IN: Vakoun Issouf Bayo (Dunajska Streda, £2m), Maryan Shved (Karpaty Lviv, £1.75m), Andrew Gutman (Indiana Hoosiers), Manny Perez (North Carolina State Wolfpack), Oliver Burke (West Bromwich Albion, loan), Jeremy Toljan (Borussia Dortmund, loan), Timothy Weah (Paris St. Germain, loan)

OUT: Jack Aitchison (Alloa Athletic, loan), Andrew Gutman (Nashville SC, loan), Calvin Miller (Ayr United, loan), Lewis Morgan (Sunderland, loan), Youssouf Mulumbu (Kilmarnock, loan), Manny Perez (North Carolina FC), Maryan Shved (Karpaty Lviv, loan)

The reigning champions fixed their lack of attacking options early in the window with Bayo, Burke and Weah all recruited within the first few days. It took a while but they finally got their other pressing need sorted, i.e. a right-back, on the final day of the window with Toljan joining from Dortmund on loan.

“Odd window, yes we have come out of it stronger than we went in, however, we have giving ourselves a massive job in the Summer. A whole new defence will be required and that will need to be sorted within the first weeks of June, in time for our qualifiers. I know people don’t like reading this, but the window screams short term, patch ups. Which makes me think the board know the manager won’t be here, come August.” (dazabhoy67, Kerrydale Street)

“Much stronger after the window closed than when it opened so delighted with that. More than enough to pull away and make eight-in-a-row a formality. The four we have brought in for the first team look to be good pieces of business. No judgement yet on Bayo or Toljan. Toljan though seems to have a bit of pedigree. Weah, and Burke especially, have hit the ground running so that bodes well.” (ronny_is_not_da_man, Kerrydale Street)

DUNDEE

IN: Craig Curran (Dundee United), Andrew Davies (Hartlepool United), Andreas Hadenius (Halmstad, loan), James Horsfield (Scunthorpe United, loan), Andrew Nelson (Sunderland), Andy Dales (Scunthorpe United, loan), Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers, loan), Ryan McGowan (Bradford City, loan), John O’Sullivan (Blackpool, loan), Ethan Robson (Sunderland, loan), Scott Wright (Aberdeen, loan)

OUT: Glen Kamara (Rangers, £100k), Marcus Haber (Pacific FC), Adil Nabi (OFI Crete), Lewis Spence (Ross County), Matty Henvey (Cowdenbeath, loan), Andy Boyle (Preston North End, end of loan), Ryan Inniss (Crystal Palace, end of loan), Benjamin Kallman (Inter Turku, end of loan), Calvin Miller (Celtic, end of loan), Roarie Deacon, Kharl Madianga, Jean Alassane Mendy, Sofien Moussa, Elton Ngwatala

The Dees recruited 11 players across the window with a further 14 going out. Manager Jim McIntyre, unlike one of Dundee’s rivals in the relegation battle, opted for a more British feel with all but one of the new signings having experience of playing in this country.

“I think McIntyre has done brilliantly over the last month. A complete overhaul of the first team, with names we’ve actually heard of, makes me think JM might just save us. Moving on Mendy, Elton, Kharl, Moussa, Deacon, Boyle, C Millar, Nabi and Inniss (some I think still had 18 months on their contract) must have been made McCann absolutely cringe - his entire rebuild lasted only 6 months. JM and the board have been very shrewd by using loan players as relegation is still very much a strong possibility. Let’s hope the mixture of ‘loanees’ are proud to pull on the dark blue and gel quickly.” (DFC1974, Dark Blues)

HAMILTON

IN: Steve Davies (Blackpool), George Oakley (Inverness Caledonian Thistle), Tony Andreu (Coventry City, loan), David McMillan (St. Johnstone, loan)

OUT: Rakish Bingham (Cheltenham Town), Mason Bloomfield (Norwich City, end of loan), Fredrik Brustad (Molde, end of loan), Sam Kelly, Kieron Monlouis, Jan Mucha, Aaron Smith

It was all about addressing problems in attack for Hamilton over the window. They signed four players in total, three of whom are forwards while returning hero Andreu is an attacking midfielder. The Frenchman arrived earlier in the month under previous boss Martin Canning, as did Davies, while McMillan and Oakley joined on deadline day following the unveiling of new manager Brian Rice.

“Now the dust has settled I had a look at the SPFL web site. Both Dundee and Saint Mirren have been the most active in the Premiership with both making 11 signings. They also cleared out quite a few. Dundee lost [Glen] Kamara to Rangers after a fee was secured for the rest of the season, so that’s a bonus for us. St Mirren seem to have been focusing on the eastern European market for quite a few of their signings. A huge influx does not necessarily mean success as we saw with our summer signings plus their managers have got to figure out quickly who they want to play. We on the other hand made the best signing in Rice.” (TerraceingTomas, Accies World)

HEARTS

IN: David Vanecek (Teplice), Conor Shaughnessy (Leeds United, loan)

OUT: Danny Amankwaa (SonderjyskE), Anthony McDonald (Inverness Caledonian Thistle, loan), Jimmy Dunne (Burnley, end of loan)

A quiet month for the Jambos. When it was revealed that Dunne would not be returning for the second half of the season he was quickly replaced by Shaughnessy, while Vanecek completed his long-awaited transfer after agreeing a pre-contract in the summer.

“Think Craig Levein is right, we don’t need any more players until some go in the summer, we’ve still got [Uche] Ikpeazu, [Peter] Haring and [Jamie] Brandon to come back from injury and the likes of [Ben] Garruccio and Jambo Soldier [Clevid Dikamona] not even stripped last game, so if anything squad too big at the moment.” (Selkirkhmfc1874, Jambos Kickback)

HIBS

IN: Gael Bigirimana (Motherwell), Ryan Gauld (Sporting Lisbon, loan), Darnell Johnson (Leicester City, loan), Marc McNulty (Reading, loan), Stephane Omeonga (Genoa, loan)

OUT: Charalampos Mavrias (Omonia Nicosia), Ross Laidlaw (Dundee United, loan), Emerson Hyndman (Bournemouth, end of loan), Jamie MacLaren (SV Darmstadt 98, end of loan), Efe Ambrose

A tumultuous January window saw manager Neil Lennon leave the club after a rumoured training ground bust-up, which was later strenuously denied by the club. Despite not having a new boss installed before the window closed, Hibs were still able to add three new signings on deadline in Bigirimana, McNulty and Johnson.

“McNulty is a great signing, Gauld looks good and not seen enough of Omeonga yet and the rest are uninspiring. Difficult under the circumstances of last week or so I understand but the squad is still ridiculously thin and we are only one or two injuries in defence and attack away from a shambles. Also, a huge rebuilding job required in the summer for the new boss.” (King Efe, Hibs.net)

“Don’t get all the drama on here at all...we made 3 decent signings yesterday...not bad going with no manager? The last week has been a poor one for us...at least we’ve bolstered a few key areas...we just need our luck to improve a bit with injuries but I think this squad under a manager who knows how to pick a team can get us top 6 and hopefully a good cup run. Hopefully the Lennon bingo days of team selections are over.” (Borderhibbie76, Hibs.net)

KILMARNOCK

IN: Alex Bruce (Wigan Athletic), Conor McAleny (Fleetwood Town, loan), Liam Millar (Kilmarnock, loan), Youssouf Mulumbu (Celtic, loan)

OUT: Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Greg Kiltie (Greenock Morton, loan), Iain Wilson (Queen of the South, loan), Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, end of loan), Greg Stewart (Birmingham City, end of loan)

After the hammer blow of losing Stewart at the beginning of the window, Killie fans were given a welcome treat late on deadline day when it was revealed that Mulumbu, last season’s talisman, would be returning from Celtic on loan.

“I Love this club. Wow, what a rollercoaster we have been through this month. So proud of the players performing against all odds and doing Rangers. These signings are showing real intent. This next 4/5 months are gonna be fun. Get involved and watch us fly. THIS IS HOW IT FEELS TO BE KILLIE....” (Souleycouley93, Killie Kickback)

“Tremendous January transfer window, bringing in an experienced Defender, central midfielder, and a couple of creative attacking options. However, as good as these signings are, I think holding on to SOD, Findlay, Taylor, Power and Brophy in this window are just as important. We now have at least 2 players for every position, and this is the strongest squad I can ever remember at Killie in 30 years of following them!” (MorkenTheMonk, Killie Kickback)

LIVINGSTON

IN: Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South), Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle), Hakeem Odoffin (Northampton Town), Gregg Wylde (Plymouth Argyle), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City, loan)

OUT: Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle), Nicky Cadden (Ayr United, loan), Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South, loan), Jack Hamilton (Alloa Athletic, loan), Matthew Knox (Berwick Rangers, loan), Jack McMillan (Partick Thistle, loan), Henk Van Schaik (Dumbarton, loan), Bobby Burns (Heart of Midlothian, end of loan), Egli Kaja (AFC Wimbledon, end of loan)

Erskine was the headline signing after he moved from Partick Thistle, but even then a lot of the media talk centred around his exit from Firhill rather than about what he could bring to the Tony Macaroni Arena. The best news for Livingston supporters was that they made it through the month without any of their stand-out centre-backs - Craig Halkett, Declan Gallagher and Alan Lithgow - moving on.

“Looks like the transfer business in Jan was more to do with next season rather than boosting us for this season, although managing to keep all our key players is a fantastic bit of work. Also good to see we’re looking ahead to next season, not having to make a lot of changes to the squad all at the one time, all these Jan signings and the ones being put on loan to get game time will be well bedded in and ready to get going when the new season starts. Great seeing us being proactive and not reactive, thinking ahead of the game.” (Liviforever, Livi Room)

MOTHERWELL

IN: Gboly Ariyibi (Nottingham Forest, loan), Ross McCormack (Aston Villa, loan)

OUT: Gael Bigirimana (Hibernian), Ryan Bowman (Exeter City), Ross MacLean (Falkirk), Andy Rose (Vancouver Whitecaps), Barry Maguire (Queen of the South, loan), George Newell (Albion Rovers, loan), Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Crewe Alexandra, loan)

Motherwell focused on adding to their attack and trimming away some of the fat around the squad. The Steelmen remain a bit thin at full-back (both positions) with the right-footed Richard Tait often having to operate on the left. However, the big news of the deadline was rising star David Turnbull committing his future to the club.”

“Overall a very good window for us but a strange one in that more players left than arrived. Still, the highlight for me was securing David Turnbull on a two-year deal. Ideally I’d have liked to move on [Curtis] Main and [Conor] Sammon also but that’s perhaps being greedy. Bigi may be a nice guy but he just failed to perform on the field and for once we have a number of attacking midfielders already playing like Turnbull and [Jake] Hastie, or just waiting to burst through.” (Kmcalpin, Steelmen Online)

RANGERS

IN: Glen Kamara (Dundee, £100k), Andy Firth (Barrow), Matt Polster (Chicago Fire), Steven Davis (Southampton, loan), Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth, loan)

OUT: Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers, loan), Myles Beerman (Gzira United, loan), Eduardo Herrera (Necaxa, loan), Jordan Rossiter (Bury, loan), Ovie Ejaria (Liverpool, end of loan), Umar Sadiq (Roma, end of loan)

Defoe and Davis were two marquee signings made near the beginning of the month; a real statement of intent from the Light Blues as they hope to challenge rivals Celtic in the title race. Firth, Polster and Kamara (late on deadline day) were all added later in the month with an eye on the future.

“It wasn’t an especially shiny window but it was sensible. Good additions to the squad, didn’t lose anyone important. Unlike the mhob, I don’t really care if anyone bid for [James] Tavernier and [Alfredo] Morelos. Don’t need to justify their quality by someone else wanting them. In a position now to push on for 55!” (RupertDeBoer, Follow Follow)

“Excellent window in terms of players in, slightly disappointed in players going the other direction still a lot of deadwood hanging onto their Rangers careers and a lot of players out on loan: Wallace, Pena, Herrerra, Holt, Alnwick to name a few. Appreciate some are away on loan but would have been good to clear them off the books altogether but I guess you can only get rid if someone wants them.” (c9gran1, Follow Follow)

ST JOHNSTONE

IN: Michael O’Halloran (Melbourne City), Cammy Bell (Partick Thistle, loan), Sean Goss (Queen’s Park Rangers, loan), Niall Keown (Partick Thistle, loan)

OUT: Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir), Stefan Scougall (Carlisle United), Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle, loan), Kyle McClean (Linfield, loan), David McMillan (Hamilton Academical, loan), Conor Mitchell (Burnley, end of loan), Tristan Nydam (Ipswich Town, end of loan)

Saints made waves on deadline day with the signing of Goss, who played for Rangers last season. The technically astute midfielder will give Tommy Wright’s side a different option. The loss of Drey Wright to season-ending injury has now been eased with fellow right-wing speedster O’Halloran rejoining the Perth club for a third time.

“Bell for Mitchell. Keown for Anderson. Goss for Nydam. O’Halloran for Scougall. Hendry for McMillan. Decent enough for a winter window I’d say, Keown/Anderson and Hendry/McMillan maybe the ones we’ve come off worse with, but if Goss is as good as people are saying we can be very happy with that.” (RandomGuy, We Are Perth)

ST MIRREN

IN: Vaclav Hladky (Slovan Liberec), Mateo Muzek (Shakhter Karagandy), Greg Tansey (Aberdeen), Laurentiu Corbiu (Dinamo Bucharest, loan), Anders Dreyer (Brighton & Hove Albion, loan), Jordan Holmes (Bournemouth, loan), Brad Lyons (Blackburn Rovers, loan), Kyle McAllister (Derby County, loan), Duckens Nazon (Sint-Truiden, loan), Mihai Popescu (Dinamo Bucharest, loan)

OUT: Adam Hammill (Scunthorpe United), Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic), Dean Lyness (Raith Rovers), Ian McShane (Falkirk), Conor O’Keefe (Stranraer), Cammy Smith (Dundee United), Adam Eckersley (Forfar Athletic, loan), Josh Heaton (Kidderminster Harriers, loan), Ryan Edwards (Heart of Midlothian, end of loan), Alfie Jones (Southampton, end of loan), Matty Willock (Manchester United, end of loan), Jeff King, Cole Kpekawa

Wow. Eleven players signed and 13 shipped out over the course of the month. Unlike Dundee, the Buddies were willing to take a gamble with a few more foreign names. They’ll be hoping these guys can quickly adjust to Scottish football and hit the ground running as they currently prop up the Ladbrokes Premiership table.

“I’m as I was yesterday. Calm, hopeful, excited but cautious. I hope our gamble pays off. The signing policy can be judged in May when we know if we’ve achieved our goal. If we’ve achieved our goal then as I said I’ll be first on here to eat humble pie. Oran Kearney and Gus MacPherson will have well earned the trust of the whole fanbase by that point (well, most). I was reading the BBC Sport article where Kearney said Nazon was the striker we had “been crying out for” couldn’t help but get very painful flashbacks to [Stephane] Bahoken...” (W6Saint, Black and White Army)

“Not sure at all where all this “well done the management” stuff is coming from? This looks to me like a lot of hopeful random punts cobbled together at the end of the window. Has Gus been out to scout these guys or have they been brought in on the basis of some YouTube videos? The second lad from Dinamo Bucharest presumably here after a last minute suggestion from his mate... Obviously, I hope these guys have a storming half season with us! But why are so many trying to delude themselves by suggesting there was some form of strategic planning and execution behind this random jumble of signings?” (Kemp, Black and White Army)

• Thanks to Narey’s Toepoker for collating this comprehensive list of signings. The website is a tremendous resource for Scottish football fanatics and can be viewed here.