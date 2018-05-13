Watch: Shay Logan sent off after gesturing towards Celtic fans

Shay Logan was shown a straight red card by referee Craig Thomson in the immediate aftermath of Aberdeen’s 1-0 victory over Celtic.

The right-back was pictured by TV cameras in a confrontation with Dedryck Boyata. He wrestled himself away from the Belgian defender before celebrating towards the home support.

After Thomson flashed the red card, Logan continued to gesture to Celtic fans as he headed up the tunnel.

It is believed the sending off was for a previous incident where the defender clashed with Mikael Lustig.

There has been a mutual dislike between Logan and the Parkhead faithful since the Englishman was victim of racial abuse by Celtic’s Aleksandar Tonev during a league game in 2014.

Shay Logan with team-mate Graeme Shinnie. Picture: Twitter

Tonev received a seven-game ban for the incident, though he was publicly backed by the club who believed the player’s innocence.

Following the conclusion of the game, Logan tweeted a photo of himself and captain Graeme Shinnie, who himself had been the subject of ire from the hosts due to a hard foul on Scott Brown.

He wrote: “Did somebody order some angels? Well here u go, 2 angels. @Shinzzaa n Logie bear. Some people really don’t like loosing. Love me or hate, who actually gives a f***.”