Watch: Neil Lennon heads towards Rangers support to celebrate equaliser

While his side didn’t get the six-goal result they needed to guarantee European football next season, Neil Lennon was still overjoyed at the end of a thrilling match at Easter Road.

READ MORE - Hibs 5 - 5 Rangers: Maclaren nets hat-trick in amazing end-of-season clash

The Hibs boss watched his side race into a 3-0 lead after only 22 minutes as goals from Florian Kamberi, Scott Allan and Jamie Maclaren had visitors Rangers reeling.

The away side battled back though. James Tavernier and Jordan Rossiter netted in quick succession before substitute Bruno Alves tied things up shortly before half-time.

When Jason Holt and Josh Windass added goals four and five it looked like Hibs would finish their season on a defeat, but they were able to show some resiliency of their own as Maclaren netted a further two goals, the last of which came deep into stoppage time, to end the campaign on a high.

After Maclaren found the back of the net in the 94th minute, Lennon raced out of the dugout and on to the pitch. As he headed in the direction of the Rangers support he did an aeroplane celebration, which would have wound up the away fans no end.

Lennon was sent to the stands by referee Andrew Dallas for his actions. However, he had no regrets when asked about it after the match.

He told BT Sport: “I was getting a bit of stick off the Rangers support. I had to give them a bit back. I got sent off, but it was worth it.”