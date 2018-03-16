Two Championship clubs join the race for Celtic keeper Scott Bain

Ladbrokes Premiership trio Celtic, Hearts and Hibs will face competition from the English Championship as they look to secure Scott Bain on a permanent contract this summer.

Scott Bain impressed during Celtic's victory over Rangers. Picture: PA

The 26-year-old is certain to leave parent club Dundee when his contract expires and Hibs boss Neil Lennon has already talked about bringing him back to Easter Road following a short-term loan in January.

Hearts are likely to look for a new No.1 with Jon McLaughlin expected to leave, while Celtic are reportedly interested in securing the player as a long-term deputy to Craig Gordon.

According to the Scottish Sun, they have been joined in the fight for his signature by Bristol City and Birmingham City.

The two English sides were alerted to Bain’s availability after Celtic’s 3-2 victory at Ibrox, where the goalkeeper pulled off an impressive late stop from Josh Windass to help preserve the win.

