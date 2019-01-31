Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: £7m offer for Aberdeen star? | Scott Brown future decided | midfielder leaves Rangers | Dundee sign Hearts legend | Hibs make defender offer Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Jeremy Toljan trained with Borussia Dortmund today despite talks with Celtic. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Scottish Premiership: Every confirmed deal on transfer deadline day Hibs release joint-statement confirming exit of manager Neil Lennon