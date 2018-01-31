Transfer deadline day: Celtic linked with another keeper | Rangers knock back latest Morelos bid | Scott Allan to Hibs?

Celtic have been linked with a move for goalkeeper Kieren Westwood, Rangers have knocked back a £7.5m offer for star striker Alfredo Morelos, and Hearts are keen on Sion midfielder Joaquim Adao. Keep hitting refresh for all the latest transfer news throughout the day.

11.00: Airdrieonians have announced the signing of Daniel Higgins on loan from Kilmarnock until the end of the campaign.

10.40: Motherwell have completed the loan signing of Stephen Hendrie. The ex-Hamilton Accies left-back is currently at League One side Southend United, where he’s made 15 appearances this term. The former Scotland under-21 star played 100 times with Accies before a 2015 move to West Ham United.

10.31: Aberdeen are closing in on a loan move for ex-Kilmarnock goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. The young stopper impressed during a spell with the Rugby Park side last season, and Derek McInnes has identified the player as the ideal stop-gap replacement for the injured Joe Lewis.

10.05: Celtic have been linked with a move for goalkeeper Kieren Westwood as they seek to sign a replacement for the injured Craig Gordon by the end of deadline day. The 33-year-old is currently on the mend at Sheffield Wednesday following a groin injury and the Scottish Sun are reporting that Brendan Rodgers is interested in bringing the player to Parkhead.

9.56: Dundee United are looking to re-sign Scottish Cup winning hero Danny Swanson on loan until the end of the season. The 31-year-old signed for boyhood heroes Hibs last summer, but has yet to establish himself in Neil Lennon’s starting XI.

8.54: Celtic’s £375,000 has been rejected by Motherwell. The Steelmen are holding out for £750,000 for the 29-year-old custodian.

8.40: The Scottish Sun say Hearts are looking to sign Dundee striker Marcus Haber. The Jambos are short on attacking options after the sale of Esmael Goncalves and the release of Cole Stockton. The Canadian international is on a Tynecastle wishlist, and having been in and out of the line-up at Dens this season he could be available for a small fee.

8.05: Hibs have been linked with a move for former hero Scott Allan. The playmaker is currently on loan at Dundee from Celtic until the end of the season, though the Daily Star are reporting that Neil Lennon is wishing to bring Allan back to Easter Road. Celtic would need to have the desire and capability to recall him early from his loan for this deal to happen. It is said that Hibs would offer Simon Murray to Dundee as a sweetener in the deal.

7.45: Morning folks! Here’s all the news and rumours at the beginning of transfer deadline day.

- Rangers have knocked back a £7.5million offer for Alfredo Morelos, according to the Daily Record. They understand the Ibrox club are reluctant to sell so late in the window. Meanwhile, the Scottish Sun are reporting that Chinese club Beijing Renhe have actually bid £8million for the player, who could earn £27,000-a-week after tax if he completes the move.

- Celtic have made a third bid for Motherwell goalkeeper Scott Carson. The Daily Record are reporting that Celtic have offered £375,000 for the in-form goalkeeper and have told the Fir Park side that they want an answer before 2pm. Brendan Rodgers revealed on Tuesday evening that the Parkhead side have a long list of goalkeeper targets and promised one would be signed before the window slams shut.

- Rodgers also wants to sign another outfield player on deadline day after watching Charly Musonda make his debut for the club in the 3-1 win against Hearts. (READ MORE)

- Hearts are in talks to bring Angolan international midfielder Joaquim Adao to Tynecastle on loan from the Swiss club FC Sion. The 25-year-old will move to Scotland until the end of the season if the clubs reach agreement before Wednesday night’s transfer deadline. (READ MORE)

- Anthony Stokes’ third spell at Hibs is over after he was released just six months into his two-year contract. The Irish striker has been exiled from the first-team squad since incurring the wrath of club management during the recent training trip to Portugal. (READ MORE)

- Dundee boss Neil McCann has claimed he’s not in the loop regarding interest for Scott Bain and Jack Hendry from Celtic.

- St Johnstone are on the verge of completing deals to sign Manchester United youngster Matt Willock and Fulham’s George Williams on loan until the end of the season. With Saints languishing in the bottom six, boss Tommy Wright is keen to add more firepower to his squad. He is also hoping to bring Aberdeen winger Scott Wright on loan.

- Celtic aren’t the only ones desperate to sign a goalkeeper on deadline day, as Aberdeen look to snap up a replacement for Joe Lewis after the No.1 was injured in the recent 2-0 defeat to Rangers.

