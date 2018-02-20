Tommy Wright responds to Brendan Rodgers’ comments about St Johnstone

Tommy Wright has quashed any potential war of words with Brendan Rodgers by insisting his players should take the Celtic manager’s comments as a compliment.

In the aftermath of the 0-0 draw at Celtic Park, Rodgers questioned why St Johnstone’s players seemed to save their best for the big games.

The McDiarmid Park side came into the game off the back of six league games without victory, the last of which came in a mid-December trip to Rangers.

Having said he wouldn’t talk about players at other clubs during his spat with Hearts boss Craig Levein, Rodgers drew some criticism from fans on social media.

Wright, however, has chosen to defend his fellow Northern Irishman in the wake of the Ladbrokes Premiership counter, believing the remarks have been taken out of context.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright (right) shakes hands with Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS

“I saw Brendan’s comments and the way I see it, my players should take them as a compliment,” said Wright.

“Brendan rated our performance highly when we had a chat after the game and he certainly wasn’t questioning the commitment or integrity of my players as some people might be suggesting. We know ourselves results have been disappointing since the win over Rangers.

“We have been asking ourselves why we haven’t been coming up with performances like we have produced at tough venues like Easter Road, Celtic Park and Ibrox.

“That performance and the one against Celtic set standards we have to emulate in the games ahead.”

