Timothy Weah says he could return to Celtic on new loan deal

Timothy Weah believes extending his stay at Celtic beyond the end of the season is among a number of options as he assesses the next stage of his career.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker has revealed he will sit down with his parents, Liberian president and first lady George and Clar Weah, this summer to decide which club will be the ‘best fit’ for him next season.

The 19-year-old, who has scored four goals in 15 appearances for Celtic since signing a six-month loan deal in January, is under contract to Paris Saint-Germain until 2021.

But if first team opportunities at the French champions remain limited for Weah, he is ready to consider another loan move. The United States international has consistently enthused about his experiences at Celtic so far and would be open to the prospect of another loan deal.

“It’s really up to the family,” said the son of former Ballon d’Or winner and AC Milan star George.

“We just have to discuss it and see what opportunity best fits me and is best for my career and future. Who knows? There’s always a possibility I could have another spell at Celtic.

“Right now, I’m just focused on finishing the season, helping the team try to win the treble again and hopefully getting one or two more goals.

“It’s been great for me at Celtic so far. I’ve taken every moment that I can stretch out of it. I’ve made three starts, a lot of sub appearances and scored four goals. I’ve got what I was looking for when I came here in January.

“I’m gaining experience and playing with a great group of guys. It’s really been amazing so far. Hopefully, we can finish the season the way we want to and I can have a season to remember.”