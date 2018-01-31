Three-way loan deal agreed between Celtic, Hibs and Dundee

Scott Allan is heading back to Hibs after a three-way loan deal was agreed with Dundee and Celtic.

The 26-year-old, who left to join Celtic two-and-a-half years ago following a sensational 2014/15 season under Alan Stubbs, returns to Easter Road on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Allan had been on loan at Dundee from Celtic for the first half of the season. However, the midfielder’s move to Hibs serves as something of a sweetener in a deal which allows Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain, who moved to Easter Road earlier this month on loan, to join Celtic. Hibs striker Simon Murray will head to Dundee on loan until the end of the season as part of the deal.

While Allan’s arrival bolsters the Hibs midfield, they have allowed their two top goalscorers, Murray and Anthony Stokes, to depart over the past 24 hours and are also now without an established back-up goalkeeper.

Liam Fontaine also left Hibs today to join Ross County, so there is scope for further new recruits to arrive before the window closes at midnight.

Scott Allan starred in his one full season in a Hibs jersey. Picture: Getty

