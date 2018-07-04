Three Scottish Premiership fixtures selected for live TV coverage

An additional three Scottish Premiership fixtures will be screened live in the first four weeks of the new season, the SPFL have announced.

READ MORE - Rangers unveil new Hummel kits - including orange third strip

The first Celtic and Rangers clash of the new league campaign will be broadcast live by Sky Sports. Picture: John Devlin

Rangers’ opening match away to Aberdeen was the only game selected for live TV broadcast when the fixtures were announced last month.

That match has now been joined by three further games, with both Celtic and Rangers featuring in two of them.

Sky Sports, fresh off covering Steven Gerrard’s league bow as Rangers boss on 5 August, will take their cameras to Tynecastle the following Saturday as Brendan Rodgers’ league champions take on Hearts.

With no league games on the weekend of the 18th, the next broadcast will be from Fir Park on Sunday 26 August as BT Sport will screen Motherwell’s clash with Rangers.

Finally, the first Old Firm meeting of the new campaign will be shown on Sky Sports. The broadcasters have decided to move the game at Celtic Park to a 12noon kick-off on Sunday 2 September.

READ MORE - Celtic threaten to ‘cut off’ fan from the club’s official TV channel