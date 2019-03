The most route one Scottish Premiership teams - ranked in order

Teams are often given back-handed compliments or outright criticised if they are too direct. It’s often viewed as not being the “proper” way to play football. With this in mind we’ve looked at the 2018/19 Scottish Premiership season so far and, with the help of the statistics provided by Wyscout, ranked all 12 top flight clubs in order of how many long passes they’ve hit this season.