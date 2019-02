Is the Scottish Premiership predictable? A ‘Super Computer’ from a respected statistical analysis website suggests so.

For a large chunk of the season there was real excitement and anticipation as to how the league will unfold. There was a mystery. FiveThirtyEight has been keeping track of the Premiership and crunching the numbers. With 12 games of the season remaining it has predicted what the table will look like come the end of the season. Click through to see just how familiar it looks.

1. Celtic (88 points)

2. Rangers (75 points)

3. Aberdeen (65 points)

4. Kilmarnock (63 points)

