Steven Gerrard insists Rangers are not a dirty team after 7th red card

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insists his side are not dirty after Scott Arfield received the seventh red card of Rangers’ season.

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield is red carded for a challenge on Zdenek Zlamal. Picture: SNS

The midfielder was shown a straight red for lunging in on Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal during the 2-1 victory at Tynecastle.

Gerrard was understandably delighted with his team as they came through another stern examination of their character to leapfrog Celtic and grab top spot.

The Ibrox manager had no complaints with the decision, and joked the practice is paying off for his side.

“It’s a very important result,” said the former Liverpool captain, who let out a roar of delight at full-time.

“It’s our first big win against a rival away from home and we’ll take belief from it.

“The emotion at the end comes from finishing the game with 10 men again. Scott’s late and he knows he is. I’ve no complaints, but he isn’t a dirty player and we aren’t a dirty team even though we keep getting red cards.

“Scott sees the keeper has it in one hand and goes for it and by the time he gets there he has it in two hands, so he is late. You get your punishment, but he has been outstanding for us and he doesn’t have a violent bone in his body.

“We’re getting used to playing with 10 men and we’re quite good at it. We’ve had enough rehearsals.”