St Johnstone 1 - 3 Partick Thistle: Jags get first away win

Conor Sammon continued his goalscoring form as Partick Thistle picked up a deserved 3-1 Ladbrokes Premiership win over St Johnstone.

The striker had struggled during the early months of the season but has now hit five goals in four games and has been a big part of the Thistle revival.

The Jags have now won four of their last six games in all competitions, and they were comfortably the better side at McDiarmid Park with Steven Lawless on target before Sammon hit the second.

Liam Craig pulled a goal back from the spot to make for a tense finale, but Ryan Edwards’ stoppage-time breakaway ensured the three points went back to Glasgow.

Saints have had a frustrating start to 2018, with a twice rescheduled tie against Albion Rovers meaning they had yet to play since the winter break as Thistle arrived in Perth.

Their rustiness showed early on and they were fortunate not to be behind in the second minute as Niall Keown missed a tap-in at the far post following a fine cross from Chris Erskine from the left.

Keith Watson, making his first appearance of the season for the hosts after returning from Hartlepool, looked particularly shaky early on and was caught out in the 13th minute as Storey raced past him before cutting the ball back to Lawless, who made no mistake from 10 yards out.

St Johnstone saw a goal ruled out for an apparent foul in the box from a David Wotherspoon free kick, but struggled for any fluency in the blustery conditions and could have been further behind at the break after Sammon curled wide.

Tommy Wright introduced David McMillan for his debut after an hour, and the striker nearly scored with his first touch but his bobbling shot was palmed away by Tomas Cerny as Saints grew into the game before the lead was doubled just after the hour.

There was a hint of fortune as Sammon missed a simple ball but Edwards latched onto it on the left of the area and raced through before squaring unselfishly for the striker, who bundled home from close range.

The hosts were offered a way back into the game as the lively McMillan was clattered into by Cerny, and Craig made no mistake from the spot with 20 minutes to go.

Chris Kane flashed an effort wide of the right post late on but Thistle made sure of the win as Edwards raced clear of the defence and finished calmly to secure the win.