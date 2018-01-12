SPFL to agree new and improved sponsorship deal with Ladbrokes - reports

Have your say

The SPFL are set to agree a new and improved deal with league sponsors Ladbrokes.

The bookmakers currently pay around £2million per season for sponsorship rights to all four leagues.

According to the Daily Record, the new package will see the amount rise to £5million spread out over two years.

Expected to be announced in the coming days, the agreement will come into force next summer and run until the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.

Ladbrokes have been pleased with their investment thus far and are keen to keep the partnership going.

