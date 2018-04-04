SPFL face post-split fixture concern over Old Firm clash

The SPFL could see their plans for the final Old Firm clash of the season foiled if Hearts take points off Aberdeen this coming Saturday.

The two sides will battle it out again at Celtic Park. Picture: SNS

A win for the Tynecastle side, coupled with victories for Celtic in their next two games against Dundee and Hamilton, would leave Brendan Rodgers’ men requiring just a point from their first post-split fixture to win the title.

The SPFL have pencilled in the last match between Celtic and Rangers for Sunday 22 April on the first weekend after the split, according to the Daily Record.

The governing body are keen to avoid the Glasgow derby being a title decider, fearing a repeat of the 1999 Shame Game where Rangers clinched the title at Parkhead amid ugly scenes in the stands and on the park.

There was a reversal in 2012 where Celtic had the opportunity to clinch the championship at the home of their rivals. However, they lost 3-2 in a match that passed largely without incident.

The SPFL have announced that all post-split fixtures will be announced early next week.

