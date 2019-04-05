SPFL announce Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures

The SPFL have released the post-split fixtures for the culmination of the 2018/19 Ladbrokes Premiership season.

The final Old Firm derby clash of the season will take place on the penultimate weekend of the campaign. The match at Ibrox will be on Sunday 12 May with a 12noon kick-off in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The final Edinburgh derby will be shown by BT Sport on Sunday 28 April with a 12.15pm kick-off. That will be followed by Rangers v Aberdeen, which will be broadcast by Sky Sports at 3pm.

Celtic could well win the title at Easter Road on matchday 34 (Sunday, 21 April) in a match screened live by Sky. That’s if Rangers match their rivals’ results between now and then, including a trip to Edinburgh to play Hearts the day before.

Two bottom six fixtures will be live on television, both of which involve St Mirren. They take on Hamilton Accies on Monday 13 May at the Simple Digital Arena (Sky Sports, 7.45pm kick-off).

Oran Kearney’s side will then travel to relegation rivals Dundee on the final day of the campaign. That match, along with the other two bottom six games, will be held on Saturday 18 May. The final top six matches will take place the following day.