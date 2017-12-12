Should Rangers keep their new diamond formation for the trip to Hibs?

Craig Fowler examines in the recent turnaround in Rangers’ fortunes on the park and whether they’ll continue with their new preferred formation for Wednesday’s encounter with Hibs.

For the first time this year Rangers have managed to win three games in a row. Complimenting the club for doing so would be to damn with faint praise. However, we can all agree that winning three games in a row is a lot better than not, and if they’re wanting to mark themselves out as the second best team in the nation then they’re going to have to start somewhere.

Following the successive defeats to Hamilton and Dundee it didn’t seem all that likely that victory would be secured in the next three fixtures. With the search for a new manager still ongoing and Graeme Murty appearing on the verge of tears after the loss at Dens Park, some observers completely wrote off their chances of defeating Aberdeen at Ibrox. Now only did they defy those expectations, they then defeated the Dons again on their own patch before grinding out a 2-1 win at home to Ross County. So, how did they do it?

A lot of the credit for the turnaround must go to Murty, who not only managed to rouse his players following consecutive losses to relegation scrappers, he also came up with a gameplan in which to get the best out of his side, something which Pedro Caixinha failed to do throughout his time in Glasgow. For Aberdeen’s visit, Murty changed the shape of the side into a 4-4-2 diamond. It’s the first time Rangers have used the system this season which, in hindsight, seems pretty strange.

Firstly, it helps protect the defence when the full-backs motor forward. An issue since the Mark Warburton days, the compulsion to have the flanking defenders constantly attacking would often leave Rangers short at the back. But the introduction of Ross McCrorie, a natural centre-half, as a designated defensive midfielder helped give the defence some extra protection; both in the sense of having an additional player with appetite for that side of the game, and also an added aerial presence to win high balls without the central defenders moving out of position.

Then there was the use of Ryan Jack and Jason Holt. Two undersized but terrifically mobile centre-midielders who both share a penchant for pass-and-move football, it was a perfectly way to utilise their strengths and hide their weaknesses. They were to dominate as much of the ball as they could and nip at the heels of opponents.

Up front, Carlos Pena as the No.10 was given license to do as little as possible other than be a threat in the box. This was done not only by the movement of the players behind him, but those in front of him also. Josh Windass and Kenny Miller completely bamboozled Aberdeen in the first half at Ibrox with their movement, as they went inside and out, searching for space and linking with their team-mates.

So, what’s the problem? Why wouldn’t they keep this system for the meeting with Hibs? Well, two words: injuries and suspensions.

The Rangers squad was already getting down to the bare bones in certain areas. That’s not an excuse. With the number of signings they made in the summer, not to mention the money spent, they should have greater quality in depth than they currently do (what’s Dalcio up to these days?). Nonetheless, the loss of Jack to suspension and now possibly McCrorie to injury presents Murty with a conundrum. Does he fit other pieces into the diamond shape, thereby reducing its effectiveness, or does he move to something else?

The caretaker manager did change things around at half-time in the recent win over Ross County, going 4-4-2 and overhauling a 1-0 deficit. Rangers weren’t at their best without Jack, as Daniel Candeias came back into the side as one of the central midfield two but constantly moved out to the right wing, as was his natural inclination. They couldn’t pass their way through County, who went man for man in the midfield, leading to the alteration. However, some have argued that 18-year-old Jamie Barjonas was a better fit alongside Holt, and if McCrorie is passed fit they may go with the same shape: Barjonas for Candeias.

If McCrorie is out, it’s difficult to imagine them not changing the system for the trip to Easter Road. There just aren’t the pieces to make the diamond work against a quality Hibs midfield of Marvin Bartley, John McGinn and Dylan McGeouch. That would either see a return to the 4-4-2, with Windass going back to the left-wing and Alfredo Morelos coming into the starting XI alongside Miller up front, or a 4-2-3-1 with Holt and Barjonas sitting behind Pena. The way Murty has used his squad so far would indicate it’ll be the former, as Miller is far more likely to start than the Mexican.

Hibs themselves will have a number of different options for their starting XI. As we’ve witnessed, Neil Lennon is not afraid to change things around, utilising variations of 4-4-2, 3-5-2 and 4-5-1 systems. With Darren McGregor fit again and both right-backs on the treatment table they’ll likely go with a three-at-the-back shape, but could be made to think twice by the manner in which Rangers exploited the space in behind the wing-backs when they defeated Aberdeen at Ibrox.

It’ll be an intriguing tactical contest to go along with the blood and thunder nature of what’s become an intense rivalry in these past couple of years, and it should be a great game.

