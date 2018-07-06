Shay Logan says he was racially abused during last trip to Celtic Park

Aberdeen defender Shay Logan has accused Celtic fans of racially abusing him during his side’s last trip to Parkhead.

Derek McInnes’ men won the encounter 1-0 as they clinched second place in the Ladbrokes Premiership for the fourth consecutive season.

After the full-time whistle, Logan was shown a red card for getting into a confrontation with several Celtic players, including Mikael Lustig, whom he appeared to push in the face.

Interviewed by the Evening Express two months after the match, Logan insists he was the subject of racist abuse from the home support as he left the field.

Asked if there was any, he said: “Listen there was, but at the end of the day I expect it now.

“It’s so forgotten about that it is just the way it is. There’s no crying or moaning about it, at the end of the day I’ve got three kids who love me.

“I deal with it, let them say whatever they want, we move on, there’s other games in the future.”

In 2014, Logan accused Celtic midfielder Aleksandar Tonev of racism during a match between the two clubs at Celtic Park. The Bulgarian was given a seven-match ban for the abuse.

