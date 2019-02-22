SFA won’t entertain idea of foreign referees, confirms Ian Maxwell

The Scottish Football Association has rubbished the suggestion that foreign match officials could be brought into referee games in Scotland.

Ian Maxwell, chief executive of Scottish football’s governing body, issued a statement categorically denying that any discussion on overseas referees had taken place, instead confirming that talks had been held concerning the work of Compliance Officer Clare Whyte and the Judicial Panel Protocol.

Maxwell said: “I met with Premiership clubs on Monday where we discussed and debated the differing views on the Judicial Panel Protocol. “I am acutely aware that changes implemented in the summer have subsequently caused some confusion and uncertainty.

“We discussed the changes that have been introduced this season and have committed to ongoing discussion between now and the end of the season in order to review and, where possible, improve the disciplinary rules.

“For the avoidance of doubt, however, at no point during Monday’s meeting did any discussion take place on referees from outwith Scotland, nor will the Scottish FA countenance such a notion.”

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming officials from England, Wales, Ireland or further afield could be brought in to take charge of matches.

But Maxwell cotntinued: “It is important that we do not conflate two separate areas: refereeing performance and disciplinary procedures. On the former, our match officials are highly respected at FIFA and UEFA level. “We currently have 22 match officials on the FIFA list and while they are as susceptible to human error as players and managers, I reiterate my support to the match officials at all levels in this country. “They are a vital part of our game and it is our duty as the governing body to support and encourage them as we do our players and coaches to achieve our objective of a vibrant and flourishing game in this country.”