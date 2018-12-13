Scottish Premiership festive fixtures: Key clashes and TV games

Between Friday and the end of 2018 there are 27 fixtures in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

It starts with Livingston against Hearts under the lights at the Tony Macaroni with the year of Scottish football ending at Easter Road on 29 December with the Edinburgh derby.

Celtic and Rangers will face each other at Ibrox on 29 December. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

With four points separating the bottom three and six points the difference between first and sixth plenty can change in the intervening days and weeks.

Seven fixtures have been picked for TV across BT Sports and Sky Sports, including Hibs v Hearts and the Old Firm derby on the same day.

Nine key clashes:

Kilmarnock v Dundee

Can Killie bounce back from a thrashing at Celtic to get back to winning ways and begin another run as they face all the bottom four before the new year? Dundee, meanwhile, are continuing to make progression under Jim McIntyre. A trip to Pittodrie and Celtic Park follow so a point or points at Rugby Park could be very useful.

Hibs v Rangers

The last time these sides met there were 10 goals. Hibs have not had the best of times of late but a visit from Steven Gerrard’s Rangers should raise standards and the noise around the ground. Rangers need to convince that away from home and Leith would be a good place to do so.

Aberdeen v Hearts

Steven Naismith is expected to return for Hearts’ trip north. Since he was injured Craig Levein’s men have struggled. Will his influence spur his team-mates on?

Motherwell v St Mirren

Motherwell are doing just enough to stay arm’s length away from the relegation zone. However, a defeat or two, especially to teams below them could drag them deep into the mire.

St Johnstone v Rangers

Tommy Wright’s men will likely come into this game on a nine-game unbeaten run. A further win will tighten the league up further and give Saints confidence that they can make the top six come the end of the season.

Aberdeen v Celtic

The second of three big tests on the road for Celtic over the festive period. They have always been able to raise their game for Pittodrie but for the chasing pack this is a game where they will hope points are dropped.

Rangers v Celtic

Brendan Rodgers has yet sample the bitter taste of defeat against Rangers. The Ibrox side have big matches prior to Celtic’s visit but Steven Gerrard could lay down a marker for 2019 with a win.

Hamilton v Motherwell

Just when you think they are out, they are dragged back in. Hamilton seem to look safe from a relegation battle one week then look certainties for the drop the next. This is the type of game in which they will win and open up space between them and the bottom.

Hibs v Hearts

What better way to finish the year than an Edinburgh derby where the ball is seldom seen?

FESTIVE FIXTURE LIST

FRIDAY, 14 DECEMBER

Livingston v Hearts (BT Sport 1 - 7.45pm)

SATURDAY, 15 DECEMBER (all 3pm)

Kilmarnock v Dundee

St Johnstone v Motherwell

St Mirren v Aberdeen

SUNDAY, 16 DECEMBER

Hibs v Celtic (Sky Sports Football - 12.30pm)

Rangers v Hamilton Academical (3pm)

TUESDAY, 18 DECEMBER

Aberdeen v Dundee (7.45pm)

WEDNESDAY, 19 DECEMBER (all 7.45pm)

Celtic v Motherwell

Hibs v Rangers (BT Sport 1)

SATURDAY, 22 DECEMBER (all 3pm)

Aberdeen v Hearts

Celtic v Dundee

Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock

Hibs v Livingston

Motherwell v St Mirren

SUNDAY, 23 DECEMBER

St Johnstone v Rangers (BT Sport 1 - 12.15pm)

WEDNESDAY, 26 DECEMBER

Aberdeen v Celtic (BT Sport 2 - 2pm)

St Mirren v St Johnstone (2pm)

Dundee v Livingston (3pm)

Hearts v Hamilton Academical (3pm)

Motherwell v Kilmarnock (3pm)

Rangers v Hibs (3pm)

SATURDAY, 29 DECEMBER

Rangers v Celtic (Sky Sports Football - 12.30pm)

Dundee v St Johnstone (3pm)

Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (3pm)

Kilmarnock v St Mirren (3pm)

Livingston v Aberdeen (3pm)

Hibs v Hearts (Sky Sports Football - 5.30pm)