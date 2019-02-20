Scottish Premiership: 22 players who could star in the Premier League

The money, the glamour, the star names and attractive stadiums it’s understandable players set their sights on England’s top tier. But who currently playing in the Scottish Premiership could realistically make the step up?
View more
Many players who come through a Scottish academy or move to a team in the Premiership have a target of reaching the Premier League.
The money, the glamour, the star names and attractive stadiums it’s understandable players set their sights on England’s top tier. But who currently playing in the Scottish Premiership could realistically make the step up?