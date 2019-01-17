Scottish Football Live: Winger blow for Steven Gerrard | Aberdeen and Celtic battle for Manchester United star | Striker on Hibs, Celtic and Rangers link Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Rangers manager Steven Gerrard won't get Jordan Jones this month. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson Dundee United eye Rangers midfielder but face competition from Fleetwood