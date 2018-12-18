Scottish Football Live: Steven Gerrard target wanted by PL side | Liverpool to loan defender to Scottish side| Rangers flop to join Italians Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Rangers face Premier League competition for Dominic Solanke. Picture: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Rumour Mill: Double boost for Celtic | Ex-Rangers star issues ‘come get me’ plea | Gers ‘need four new signings’