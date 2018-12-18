Scottish Football Live: Steven Gerrard target wanted by PL side | Liverpool to loan defender to Scottish side| Rangers flop to join Italians

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Rangers face Premier League competition for Dominic Solanke. Picture: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty

Rangers face Premier League competition for Dominic Solanke. Picture: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty