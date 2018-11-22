Scottish Football Live: Scott Brown wanted by US duo | McLeish denies quit rumours | Hearts target set for MLS trial Scott Brown is wanted by MLS side. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Rumour Mill: MLS sides eye Celtic ace | Beating Celtic ‘success’ for Rangers | Hibs injury blow | Celtic-Rangers ticket row