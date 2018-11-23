Scottish Football Live: Rodgers on Brown future | Defender rules out Rangers move | Hibs track striker Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Brendan Rodgers has had his say on Celtic captain Scott Brown. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey 30 years on: When David Murray and Graeme Souness combined to buy Rangers