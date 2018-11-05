Scottish Football Live: Rodgers lined up for EPL job | Rangers star ‘disrespectful’ | Worrall doesn’t seem himself as Rangers player Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Rangers' Daniel Candeias has been branded disrespectful. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey Brendan Rodgers among favourites for Southampton job along with ex-Celtic duo