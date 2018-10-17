Scottish Football Live: Rangers want Premiership star | Charlie Adam keen on Dundee role | Aberdeen anger SPFL Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh the page for updates. Dundee's Glen Kamara is a reported target of Rangers. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey Ex-Hearts striker Christian Nade opens up over depression battle