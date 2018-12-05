Scottish Football Live: Rangers to block Joe Worrall recall attempt | Striker wanted by 20 clubs | Boyata teases Celtic fans Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Rangers will block any attempt by Nottingham Forest to recall Joe Worrall. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy Craig Levein: Rangers stars should’ve been booked for inciting Hearts fans Rumour Mill: Bid to tempt ex-Celtic star out of retirement | £400k move for SPFL striker | Hibs consider move for centre-back