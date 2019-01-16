Scottish Football Live: Rangers target teenage star | Celtic up pursuit of Sunderland ace | Aberdeen captain to leave | Rangers reject bid for duo Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Josh Maja is wanted by Celtic. Picture: Harriet Lander/Getty Hearts to give Aidan Keena his chance after cutting Dunfermline loan short