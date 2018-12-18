Scottish Football Live: Rangers take US duo on trial | Liverpool to loan defender to Scottish side| Steven Gerrard target wanted by PL side Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Matthew Polster (left) and Andrew Gutman train with Rangers at the Hummel Training Centre. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy Celtic injury latest: Brendan Rodgers hopes to to have five back for Dundee clash