Scottish Football Live: Rangers' option to sign starlet | Neil Lennon's message to Celtic fans and star player | Hearts kid leaves | EPL club want Killie boss
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has a message for fans and Leigh Griffiths. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker
Hibs boss adamant his players won't be fazed by Neil Lennon's return with Celtic