Scottish Football Live: Rangers midfielder exit confirmed | Hibs talk with manager target | Celtic ace wants to stay | Hearts make duo offers

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Oliver Burke is enjoying his time under Brendan Rodgers. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty

Oliver Burke is enjoying his time under Brendan Rodgers. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty