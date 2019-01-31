Scottish Football Live: Rangers flop to exit | Celtic near defender deal | Hibs to sign striker | Aberdeen reject bids for star Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Rangers manager Steven Gerrard doesn't expect to make any signings. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson Brendan Rodgers: Celtic set to seal deal for Dortmund right back Jeremy Toljan