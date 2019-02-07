Scottish Football Live: Rangers appeal Morelos red card | Celtic flop has Ronny Deila trial | Hibs narrow manager search Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Alfredo Morelos called embarrassing by Celtic fan James McClean. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy The Scottish Premiership team of the season - if stats picked the squad Rumour Mill: Gerrard fires warning to star | Aberdeen boss’ SFA message over Morelos | Midfielder wants Rangers return | Celtic manager hits out at Hibs defender