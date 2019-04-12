Scottish Football Live: ‘New’ Celtic top a fake | AVB u-turn over Parkhead job | Rangers duo wanted | Hearts boss on fans criticism Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates.For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Next year's Celtic kit has yet to be released. Picture: SNS/Bill Murray Scottish Premiership in top 20 most attended leagues in world football