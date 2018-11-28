Scottish Football Live: Moussa Dembele dropped by Lyon | Gerrard on his Rangers future | Motherwell star out for four months

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Moussa Dembele appearing for Lyon in a game against Saint-Etienne. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Moussa Dembele appearing for Lyon in a game against Saint-Etienne. Picture: AFP/Getty Images