Scottish Football Live: Moussa Dembele dropped by Lyon | Gerrard on his Rangers future | Motherwell star out for four months

Moussa Dembele dropped by Lyon | Gerrard on his Rangers future | Motherwell star out for four months

Moussa Dembele appearing for Lyon in a game against Saint-Etienne. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Rumour Mill: Sinclair on Celtic exit | Gerrard plans 'long' Rangers stay | Celtic ace backed to follow Liverpool star