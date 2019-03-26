Scottish Football Live: Morelos wanted by Duch side | Celtic want ex-Aberdeen star | Interest in Hearts ace | Lennon unhappy with Jones signing for Rangers Alfredo Morelos was wanted by Dutch side Utrecht. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Hearts boss Craig Levein believes tough run-in will suit his side