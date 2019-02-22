Scottish Football Live: Morelos confirms interest | Brown slams Celtic pitch | No foreign refs for Scotland | Rangers chairman blasts fans Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Celtic were left disappointed in Valencia. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty SFA won’t entertain idea of foreign referees, confirms Ian Maxwell Steve Clarke: ‘Things can be done to tackle sectarianism - will it be done is more difficult to address’