Scottish Football Live: Gerrard's title warning | Striker wanted by 20 clubs | Hibs trial for defender | Boyata teases Celtic fans
Ayr United's Lawrence Shankland is wanted by 20 clubs. Picture: SNS/Gary Hutchison
Rumour Mill: Bid to tempt ex-Celtic star out of retirement | £400k move for SPFL striker | Hibs consider move for centre-back