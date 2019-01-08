Scottish Football Live: Ex-Rangers winger to make return | Celtic eye midfielder | Referees to strike? | Hibs goalkeeper to leave

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Referee John Beaton has been on the end of abusive phone calls. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

Referee John Beaton has been on the end of abusive phone calls. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker