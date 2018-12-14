Scottish Football Live: Ex-Celtic star mocks Rangers | Gerrard targets signings | Scott Brown to be offered three-year deal Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants to improve his squad. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey Rumour Mill: Celtic sweat over star’s injury | crunch talks for ‘unsettled’ Rangers ace | Celtic target dismisses speculation