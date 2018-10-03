Scottish Football Live: Celtic want draw for semi-final venue, Alfredo Morelos ‘unprofessional’, McGregor wanted by EPL side Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for updates. Celtic are not keen for their game to be moved from Hampden Park. Picture: John Devlin Rumour Mill: Brighton eye £10m bid for Celtic star | Betfred Cup semi-final latest | Rangers star ‘disgraceful’