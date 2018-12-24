Scottish Football Live: Celtic starlet signs new deal | Rodgers urges Celtic star to stay | Morelos not for sale

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants Filip Benkovic to stay. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants Filip Benkovic to stay. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson