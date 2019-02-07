Scottish Football Live: Celtic fan James McClean labels Morelos ‘embarrassing’ | Hibs narrow manager search | Chris Sutton says ref ‘bottled’ Rangers star decision

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Alfredo Morelos called embarrassing by Celtic fan James McClean. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Alfredo Morelos called embarrassing by Celtic fan James McClean. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy