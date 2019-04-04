Scottish Football Live: Celtic defend star | Hearts and Hibs tell fans to behave | Killie boss has England ambition | McLeish to be sacked? | Rangers plan for summer transfers Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Celtic and Rangers players clashed after the Old Firm derby. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy Video: The reason why Celtic ace Scott Brown could face SFA ban